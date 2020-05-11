Qimmah Russo Shows Off Spectacular Physique In Baby Pink Shorts And Sports Bra

Qimmah Russo teased her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Monday, May 11, with her most recent post. The American fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to share a three-photo slideshow that saw her in a workout set that showed off her sculpted physique.

For the photos, Russo rocked a baby pink set that complimented her caramel skin. On her upper body, she had on a sports bra with large triangles that narrowed at the shoulders. The neckline dipped low, teasing a bit of her cleavage. The top boasted a thick lower band that appeared to give the garment a good amount of support.

Russo teamed the sports bra with a pair of matching shorts that sat just over her bellybutton, exposing her slim waist and tight upper stomach. The expanded just below her booty, baring her shapely quads. Its stretchy fabric hugged her booty, helping to accentuate her round backside. The set was from Ryderwear, according to the tag added to the post.

Russo wore her raven hair pulled up in a high ponytail and styled in tight curls that fell against her neck. She appeared to wear dark eye makeup for a smoky effect and a nude lipstick, which helped to balance the darkness of the eyes.

All photo showed Russo in a gym. The first captured her in a three-quarter stance with her right left in front. She stretched on arm, resting it on the arm of a machine. In the second, she had her back to the camera, showcasing her booty. The third pose was similar to the first, though this time her right side faced the onlooker.

The photos garnered more than 15,600 likes and over 160 comments within a day. Her fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Russo.

“Love those calves,” one user said.

“Beautiful woman, love you [red heart emoj] Q,” replied another fan.

“You looking gorgeous as ever,” a third one chimed in.

“Your [sic] beyond cute doll. [T]he pink outfit is adorable on a beauty like you,” added a fourth user.

