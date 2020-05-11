Dasha Mart Dances In The Ocean While Rocking Pink Animal-Print Bikini For Sexy Instagram Video

Dasha Mart turned up the heat in a new Instagram post over the weekend. The model shared a promotional video for Bang Energy on her feed in which she rocked an incredibly tiny, pink animal-print bikini that left very little to the imagination. Dasha frolicked through the ocean and posed in the sand as her swimwear perfectly framed her curves.

The video showed Dasha enjoying a day at the beach in Miami, Florida, as the post’s geotag indicated. The beach appeared to be moderately crowded as Dasha ran through the stunning ocean water. In the background, a line of beach houses and palm trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Dasha and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight in her swimwear.

Dasha’s look included a triangle-shaped top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The tight-fitting fabric just barely fit over Dasha’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, the open-back concept of the swim top put the Russian babe’s sideboob on show.

The top cut off in the middle of Dasha’s chest, so her underboob and flat, toned tummy were exposed. She paired the top with a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on Dasha’s waist to show off her insane abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high cuts also exposed her lean legs and pert derriere.

Dasha accessorized her outfit with a pair of chunky pink sunglasses. She appeared to be rocking some subtle makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Dasha’s long, blond hair was styled in neat strands that were pushed back behind her head.

The video opened with Dasha frolicking towards the ocean, giving fans a view of her round booty in motion. She splashed around in the water and shook her hips a bit to show off her figure. Later, Dasha collected a handful of seashells. She sprawled out in the sand and lined the shells up on her body, drawing the eye down her famously long pins.

The post garnered more than 127,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in a day, proving to be a hit with Dasha’s fans. Many of the model’s followers showered her in love in the comments section.

“You are my weakness,” one fan said.

“What a princess,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

Dasha’s dedicated fans likely found this outfit to be familiar. In another post over the weekend, Dasha did a split on the beach in the same bikini, which her followers loved.