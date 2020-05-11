Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Taking A Break From Twitter After Alison Roman Attack

Last week, New York Times food writer and cookbook author Alison Roman attacked Chrissy Teigen’s food empire, and while initially, Teigen went on the defense with a heartfelt series of messages, on Sunday she said that she was taking a break from Twitter because of all the negativity.

“This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails,” Teigen wrote.

“I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island’, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break,” she added.

The drama began on Friday when an article was published by New Consumer about Roman and her philosophy on building a name for herself in the food world. During the interview, Roman said that she was “horrified” by the sort of business that women like Teigen and Marie Kondo had built, which she says encourage consumerism. She said that she didn’t subscribe to the idea of using fame to sell products.

Roman’s comments were met with criticism from those who felt that she was unfairly singling out two women of Asian descent.

In response, Teigen posted on Twitter that she had built her business and her website, Cravings, herself and put a good deal of emotion into her work, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She defended herself, saying that she didn’t have a team of people doing the labor, as Roman accused her of, but rather was involved in every step and was currently not making any money off of her website.

Teigen also revealed that she had signed on to executive produce a television show featuring Roman.

She went on to say that she appreciated Roman’s work but thought that perhaps the two should unfollow one another on social media.

“Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I’ve made countless NYT recipes she’s created, posting along the way,” she tweeted.

In response, Roman sent a public message and a private email to her fellow cookbook author, saying that she was sorry for the way that her comments came across and didn’t intend to cause anyone any pain.

While she didn’t specifically call out the Roman conflict, comments in her recent posts following the back-and-forth show that followers aren’t about to let the issue die.

Teigen continues to use her Instagram account, however, posting videos of her mother’s day activities.