‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole Polizzi Thankful For Three Kids & ‘The Gift Of Being Your Hot Mess Mom’

nicoleJersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is thankful for her three children in a Mother’s Day post she shared with Instagram. Most of all, in a missive directed at her kids, she is happy for the “gift of being your hot mess mom.” As always the reality star is keeping it real in both an uploaded photo and its accompanying caption as she spoke about life in the LaValle household with three kids under the age of 7-years-old.

In three new pics, Nicole is seen standing around a high chair from her new Mawma line of children’s accessories. The images were captured in the home she shares with husband Jionni LaValle and kids Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. The kitchen area, the room in which the new pics were featured, is decorated with dark wood cabinets, light countertops, and tilework which forms a gorgeous backsplash against what looks to be marble counters.

Nicole appears cool and collected throughout the series of images where a squirmy baby Angelo is seen in her arms and Lorenzo and Giovanna play with treats on the tray table of the high chair.

All three kids are seen wearing casual clothing in the images and appear to be enjoying themselves in the series of snaps taken with their mother at the helm. Both Lorenzo and Giovanna look like they just might be taking a bite of the treats on the table while Angelo looks on.

Nicole is stunning in a black tank top and coordinating sweater in the share. Her hair is worn long and loose and appears to have a curl at the bottom to allow it to move naturally. She is wearing oversized hoop earrings as accessories and a thin necklace.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s makeup appears to have been heavier than in photos she normally shares of her everyday activities with her children on Instagram. Her eyebrows appear to be filled into a high arch and black liner, mascara, and darker eyeshadow also seem to have been used. Her lips are darkened with what looks like a wine-colored lipstick.

Nicole’s Jersey Shore pals Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared how she thinks Nicole is the best mother she knows and that she was proud to call her a best friend, while Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wished his “sis” a Happy Mother’s Day.

Fans thought the images were spectacular and posted their sentiments in the comments section of the share.

“Love you Snook!! Happy hot momma day!!” remarked one follower of the reality star on Instagram.

“I love how real these photos are,” said a second fan.

” I just love watching your IG stories with your kids. You are such an amazing mom. God bless you and have a great Mothers Day,” stated a third follower.