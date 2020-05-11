‘The Young And The Restless’ Stars Create New App For Soap Fans

The Young and the Restless stars, Bryton James, who portrays Devon, and Daniel Goddard, who portrayed Cane, teamed up to create a brand new app to help bring soap fans together to share their love of the genre, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Goddard explained why he and James teamed up to create the new mobile application, which is called Bildbord. He said all the years of meeting fans and learning their passion for soaps gave them the idea.

“From all the years I’ve spent meeting soap fans, I realized how many friendships and relationships have been made between them,” Goddard explained. “I wanted to find a way to bring the fans together as one group so they could share their individual love for the soap genre, the shows, the characters, and the actors. So, Bryton and I decided to build an app that would unite soap fans from all over the world. That way, they could find and be found by other fans who are into the same interests and passions besides just soaps.”

After talking with James about how soap fans have overlapping interests, they got the idea for Bildbord, and the whole app became even more significant than they had initially imagined.

Yesterday, Goddard and his wife, Rachael, shared a video wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, and he also teased that he planned to drop big news on Facebook live at noon Pacific on Monday. Boot Goddard and James will appear on the live stream to show fans how their new app works and demonstrate several different things that users will be able to accomplish while using it.

After downloading the new application, users will be able to create a profile where they add all of their social media accounts as well as pictures and musical playlists. Users will connect by adding up to 50 hashtags. When they find hashtags in common with another person from throughout the world, people will be able to communicate on the app and share their mutual love of soap opera and other interests with each other.

For weeks now, Goddard has teased that something big was coming to his fans across his social media accounts, and it looks like today is finally the day that he will share the details with everybody. For now, the actor is no longer portraying Cane Ashby on the CBS Daytime drama, and there is no word on if or when Cane could return to the storylines.