Dominican Fitness Trainer Rosa Acosta Stuns In Teal Booty Shorts And Pink Roller Skates

Rosa Acosta showed off her toned lower body to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Monday, May 11, when she posted a new update that saw her in a workout set that outlined her figure.

The photo captured the Dominican fitness model and trainer in a stylish, romantic room. She stood in front of a bed covered in a light pink bedding and a fluffy white bedroom bench with gold-colored legs. The walls were painted in a similar shade of pink while a neon green sign above the headboard spelled out “Never stop smiling,” which appeared to serve as inspiration for Acosta’s caption. The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag.

Acosta wore a hot pink sports bra whose sides were low-cut, exposing some skin on her back. She teamed it with a pair of teal booty shorts, which popped against all the pink around her. The shorts included side strings that tied at the bottom, creating ruches on her hips. They sat around her navel, hugging her midsection and contrasting her slim waist and her shapely lower body. As she indicated via the tag, her shorts were from Cossamia, a brand she often gives a shoutout to on her feed.

Acosta completed her look with a pair of roller skates in vintage pink. She posed with her back to the camera as she looked over her right shoulder, smiling brightly at the onlooker. She propped one leg in front of the other, lifting her right heel off the floor.

Acosta wore her raven hair parted in a middle and styled down in loose waves that cascaded onto her back. She appeared to wear black eyeliner and mascara on her eyes, and a nude gloss on her lips.

Within minutes of going up, the photo managed to rake in 2,000 likes and more than 45 comments. Her Instagram fans used the occasion to praise her beauty.

“Beautiful Queen,” one user wrote.

“Im definitely smiling girl,” replied another fan.

“You’re definitely a good promotional tool for that…” chimed in a third admirer.

“Oh my goodness you’re so gorgeous,” a fourth fan raved.

Acosta often stuns her fans by posting photos of herself clad in skimpy ensembles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a triple update in which she rocked a series of designs from her CossaMia swimwear line. In the first photo, Rosa wore a pink, orange, and green bikini set. The second saw her standing in a white bathtub as she wore a yellow and animal-print bikini set. The last one captured her in a stylish black-and-white bikini.