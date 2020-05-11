Lyna Perez Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Sports Bra & Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

On Sunday, May 10, American model Lyna Perez uploaded a tantalizing video for her 5.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The clip shows the 27-year-old posing outside in what appears to be a backyard. In many of the shots, a sizable house can be seen in the background. Lyna sizzled in a multicolored, plunging sports bra from Bang Revolution Apparel and a pair of pink string bikini bottoms. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also get a good view of the black ink scorpion tattoo just below her hip bone. She accessorized the sexy look with statement rings and numerous bracelets.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves and appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

The video begins with Lyna tilting her head and tugging on her luscious locks. The following shot shows her pulling up her bikini bottoms. She then faced away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere. The clip continues with the Instagram star holding a can of Bang Energy, in the flavor Rainbow Unicorn, and taking a sip. Later in the video, she walked down stairs and sat on outdoor furniture. The clip ends with the model drinking more Bang Energy. Close-up shots of the beverage can be seen throughout the video

The brief clip was paired with the song “Future Vibes” by Qeeo.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Bang Energy by tagging the company.

Many of Lyna’s followers showered her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re always such a hottie,” gushed a fan.

“You have a great body,” added a different devotee.

“Looking gorgeous as ever,” said another follower, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“How could someone be so physically perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lyna engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 35,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles.