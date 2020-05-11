Dolly Castro Stuns In Semi-Sheer Blue Top & Tight Leather Skirt On Mother’s Day

Dolly Castro posted two sizzling shots to her Instagram feed in honor of Mother’s Day. The hot new set was added to her social media page yesterday and included a heartfelt tribute to her daughter, Karen Castro.

The sexy images captured the two ladies posing together in matching outfits. As the geotag indicated, the pair were at home in Orange County, California. The mother/ daughter duo was posed in front of a large, gold mirror that rested against the wall. In her caption, Dolly wrote a sweet message to Karen, reminding her to never give up on her dreams. The ladies showed off their stunning genes while clad in matching attire.

Dolly flaunted her signature curves in a light blue lace top that boasted semi-sheer fabric. The garment dipped low down her chest, exposing ample cleavage, while the underwire design pushed her chest up further. The piece had a beautiful, intricate pattern and fit tightly on her body. It hit a few inches above her navel, exposing her trim tummy for the camera.

Her skirt was just as hot and sat high on her waist to accentuate her trim midsection. The material was curve-hugging and helped to highlight her hourglass figure. The bottom hit at her upper thigh, leaving her toned and tanned legs in full view. The side of the skirt featured a slit with black lace fabric that exposed some skin underneath — making for a scandalous display. She completed her outfit with a pair of strappy black heels that accentuated her muscular legs.

The Nicaraguan beauty wore her long, caramel-highlighted locks in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder. She also appeared to be wearing her usual, bold application of glam. Karen sported the same top as her mother but opted for a pair of black leather shorts instead of a skirt. The teen wore her long tresses down and straight, and added a beautiful application of makeup as well. She completed her look with a pair of black lace-up shoes.

The photo set has earned a ton of attention for the fitness coach so far. In addition to over 65,000 likes, it has also garnered more than 785 comments from adoring fans.

“YOU GUYS ARE GORGEOUS! BLESSINGS TO BOTH OF YOU AND YOUR HANDSOME HUSBAND!! BUENAS NOCHES DESDE PUERTO RICO,” one fan gushed.

“Mom and daughter goals. Absolutely beautiful,” a second social media user wrote with a few pink hearts.

“Happy Mother’s Day beautiful,” one more Instagrammer added alongside a single heart.