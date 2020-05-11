Devon Windsor Sizzles In Ruffled, Tie-Dyed Bikini

Devon Windsor is excited about the launch of her spring and summer swimsuit collection. On Monday, she shared an update on Instagram that featured her wearing a bikini from the line, and she totally rocked the look.

Devon’s bikini was made from a blue and white tie-dyed fabric. The top had triangle-shaped cups with tiny ruffles along the front of them. The bottoms also had a ruffle along to top edge with side strings that were tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips. The model wrote in the caption that the top was from the Carine swimsuit and the bottoms was from the Cara bathing suit. She completed her beach-day look with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

The model’s update consisted of three photos that saw her posing on a boat. She appeared to be on the ocean, but she did not indicate where or when the pictures were taken.

The first image captured Devon from a side angle as she straddled the side of the boat. She held her hair in her hands as she looked ahead. The pose gave her the perfect opportunity to flaunt her shapely arms, flat abs, and toned thighs.

Devon flashed her svelte figure in the second snap as she recline on the side of the boat. Along with giving her followers a good look at her fit physique, she also gave them a nice look at the bikini.

The model was standing in the last image, which was taken from an angle close to her body. Her hair was blowing in the wind as she playfully adjusted the sides of the bikini bottoms. The snap showed off her shapely hips and thighs.

Devon appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. She accessorized with a chunky pendant necklace and dangle earrings.

In the caption, Devon wrote that she would be shooting more in the upcoming week, hinting that more content was on the way.

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to let Devon know what they thought about the bathing suit.

“All the swimwear u use, is perfect Dev!!!” gushed one admirer.

“The tie dye and ruffle combo is the cutest!!!!” a second follower raved.

“Wow. Hot,” wrote a third Instagram user.

Devon has not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop her from sharing sexy content. She recently shared a throwback snap of her looking spectacular in a bikini while she was in Africa.