Georgia Gibbs Sizzles In A Skimpy White Bikini

Georgia Gibbs is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Australian model took to her account on Monday to kick off the week with two sizzling new snaps that saw her showing some serious skin in the skimpy swimwear. In the photos, Georgia stood outside with her furnished deck above her in the background. She flashed a huge smile to the camera as the golden sun spilled over her, providing a natural spotlight to her flawless physique.

In the first snap, the blond bombshell posed directly in front of the lens with her hip slightly popped out to the side. She sported a skimpy white two-piece from Lahana Swim that popped against her allover tan and did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The ensemble included a triangle-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned shoulders and a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage well on display. Its matching bottoms showed off her toned thighs thanks to its high-cut, while its string waistband tied in bows high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and abs. In the second slide of the upload, Georgia posed with her curvaceous backside to the camera to reveal that her bikini bottoms also boasted a cheeky cut that exposed her pert derriere almost in its entirety.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, the model added a pendant necklace and a pair of dainty, dangling earrings. She wore her honey-blond tresses down in loose waves, though later gathered them up in a ponytail in her hand. Georgia also appeared to be going completely makeup-free in the snaps to show off her striking natural beauty.

Many of Georgia’s 720,000 followers took the time to show their love for the sizzling double Instagram update. It has accrued over 18,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“Fabulous, love the look,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Georgia was “body goals.”

“You have a beautiful smile and you look so nice,” a third follower remarked.

Others thanked the model for her inspiring words in the caption of her post, where she encouraged her followers to “invest in those that make you feel your best.”

While there is no doubt that Georgia looks fabulous in a bikini, she has been spending most of her time lately in athleticwear. Another recent upload from the model saw her sporting a coordinated sports bra-and-biker shorts combo in a neon green snakeskin pattern. Though slightly more modest, fans still went wild for the look, awarding it nearly 21,000 likes and 170 comments to date.