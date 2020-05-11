Claudia Tihan Shows Off Killer Curves In Sexy Black Lingerie

Claudia Tihan started the week by teasing her 1.3 million followers with a new flirty Instagram post. Today, the French Canadian model shared four snapshots of herself flaunting her killer curves and assets in a skimpy lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

In the saucy pic, the 23-year-old rocked an all-black bra-and-panty combo. The bra had a sporty look that featured a scoop neckline, exposing her cleavage. It also had a unique design with an opaque fabric in the middle of the chest, while the sides were sheer. The base was a thick band sporting the Lounge signature logo, though hardly visible due to the dark color of the undergarment.

The matching pair of bottoms she wore boasted high leg cuts that helped accentuate her slender hips. Like the top, the undergarment also had sheer cut-outs.

In the first photo, Claudia stood in front of a full-body mirror with a white wall as her background. She posed with her hip popped to the side and tugged at her bottoms, seemingly pulling it up. Her left leg was raised, as she glanced at her phone’s screen, and took the snap.

In the second snap, she moved closer to the mirror, making her pert behind the main focus of the shot. The booty pic did not include her face, but her fans were still happy with the view. The third snapshot showed the babe posing sideways. The angle also showed a hint of her sideboob from the sheer part of the bra. The fourth pic appeared to be a cropped version of the first photo. It showed a zoomed-in look at her incredibly toned midsection.

Claudia seemingly sported a minimal makeup look, but the only visible application was her darkened eyebrows. She also didn’t go overboard with jewelry, as she only wore a simple ring. She kept her brunette hair down and unstyled.

The new upload proved to be a hit with Claudia’s avid Instagram followers. As of this writing, the post amassed more than 37,700 likes and upwards of 110 comments. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments, openly praising her amazing body. Other admirers opted to express their feelings for the model by simply dropping a combination of emoji.

“Wow! Your body looks so fit and sexy! I wish I had the same one,” an admirer commented.

“OMG! You are so dreamy! I love your sense of style. You also look so stunning in every picture,” gushed another fan.

“You’re so pretty,” added a third social media follower.