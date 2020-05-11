Madi Edwards Straddles ATV In Skimpy Black Bikini

Madi Edwards is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans are loving the sight. The Aussie-born beauty has not been sharing a ton of photos as of late, but the latest update on her page that was added yesterday included two sexy new shots.

The photos captured the model on the seat of an ATV while clad in a tiny bikini. As the geotag indicated, she was in Malibu, California, on what appeared to be a gorgeous day. A bright blue sky appeared overhead, and the model was posed in front of a large pool that overlooked a green landscape and tall trees. The first photo showed Edwards on the back of the recreational vehicle with a big smile on her face.

Edwards went scantily-clad in the images, showing off her bombshell body in a black bikini that left little to the imagination. Her top boasted tiny triangle cups that were hardly big enough to contain her ample cleavage, exposing a glimpse of sideboob as well. The garment appeared to secure around her neck and back in a halter-style while showcasing her trim abs and fit arms.

Her bottoms were just as hot with a floss-like string that tied on her upper hip. The high cut offered generous views of her muscular legs and pert derriere. Meanwhile, Edwards’ tiny midsection and waist looked spectacular. The second photo in the set showed Edwards standing on the back of the vehicle, flaunting her flawless bronze figure for fans once again.

The model wore her hair down and wet in both of the images, and it appeared as though she just took a dip in the pool. She seemed to be wearing a small amount of glam while letting her sun-kissed skin speak for itself. Edwards seemed to have on a small amount of mascara and a bit of shimmery highlighter on her cheeks, which made her features pop. She wore only one little accessory for her poolside outing in the form of a hair tye on her wrist.

Fans have loved the scorching new update so far, and it’s amassed well over 21,000 likes. Some fans took their admiration even further, flooding the comments section over 140 times.

“So quad by the pool ay hell ya,” one follower gushed.

“So gorgeous Cali Girl,” a second Instagrammer added with a series of palm trees, flame, and heart emoji.

“You are soooooo head to toe perfect,” another fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous. Total queen vibes! We would love to collab with you Madi!” a fourth online boutique wrote.