Lisa Rinna Says She’s ‘Proud’ Of Her Mothering Skills As She Posts Video Of Her Daughters Dancing On Instagram

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars' daughters imitate her signature moves.

Lisa Rinna says she’s proud of how she mothered her daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The 56-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who is known for her viral dance videos, shared an Instagram post of her model daughters wiggling and shaking their bodies much in the same way that she does. In the video, the Hamlin sisters are wearing crop tops and sweatpants as they dance to the Sean Kingston song, “Fire Burning,” while imitating their famous mom’s signature moves.

In the caption to the post, Rinna touted her own mothering skills as she made it clear she taught her girls well.

In a series of comments to the video, Rinna’s fans reacted to her “proud” mom moment.

“You can see how much they love you!! Imitation is the best form of flattery!!!” one fan wrote.

“You have done a great job,” a second fan wrote to Rinna. “They are as joyful as their Sassy Mama!”

“Omg they imitate you so well! Your signature moves, so cute!!!!!” another wrote.

“You guys look like you are always having so much fun. Are you adopting?” a fourth fan asked.

Rinna has been spending time dancing with her daughters as they quarantine amid the coronavirus health pandemic. The Bravo star, who has also been known to dance with her elderly mom, Lios Rinna, has posted a steady stream of dance videos to TikTok and Instagram with her kids.

A love for social media dancing isn’t the only thing that Rinna’s daughters have learned from her. Delilah and Amelia have also followed their mom’s footsteps in the modeling world. As part of her own Mother’s Day tribute, Rinna shared an Instagram photo of her gorgeous daughters on the runway as she wrote that the greatest gift in this life is being their mom.

It’s clear that the Hamlins are a dancing and modeling family, but Rinna has other reasons to be proud of her mothering skills as the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills plays out. While on camera with her mom on the Bravo reality show, Rinna’s daughter Amelia has opened up about her battles with anxiety and an eating disorder. The teen has been praised for her honesty in sharing her story as she helps others who are struggling.

Rinna shared an Instagram photo of her daughter and called her “brave and vulnerable,” and praised her for her honesty and for helping so many others who are struggling by sharing her story.

Amelia is also giving her mom a thumbs-up for her mothering skills. On Instagram, she wrote that she is “grateful” to have been raised by such a strong, self-loving mother. Amelia also called her famous mom her mom her “best friend, her “twin,” and her “rock.”