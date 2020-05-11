Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In A Short Blue Romper

“The World’s Hottest Nurse” Lauren Drain thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sweet double Instagram update sharing two snaps for Mother’s Day. Lauren didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the picture was taken on a balcony outdoors with the sun shining down on Lauren and her daughter.

For the occasion, Lauren rocked what appeared to be a ruffled pale blue romper that showcased her sculpted physique to perfection. The romper was sleeveless, and featured ruffled straps and a scooped neckline that may have revealed a hint of cleavage, if Lauren’s hand wasn’t covering up that particular part of her body. The ruffles continued down the torso of the garment, and there was also a ruffle at the hem of both legs. Her toned legs were on full display in the look, and Lauren finished off the ensemble with a pair of caramel-colored lace-up boots.

Lauren held her daughter in her arms, and her baby girl was also wearing a blue romper with ruffled details. She finished her daughter’s ensemble with a bow headband and some printed sandals. Lauren’s blond locks were down in a casual style, and she pressed a kiss to her daughter’s head as she held her in one arm.

In the second snap, Lauren gave her fans another look at her interactions with her daughter, a well as a view of her romper from behind. The garment left a large expanse of her toned back on display, and also accentuated her strong shoulders and arms. Lauren held her daughter up and gazed at her as the camera captured the sweet moment. Fans could also spot a gorgeous trellis with flowers creeping up it in her outdoor paradise.

Lauren paired the sweet snaps with a long, heartfelt caption about motherhood, and her fans absolutely loved both the caption and the pictures. The post racked up over 16,400 likes within just 21 hours, and also received 191 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Based on those arms it doesn’t look like she’ll be “too heavy” any time soon,” one fan commented, complimenting her strong physique.

“Beautiful mamma, cute baby,” another follower added.

“Your outfit is absolutely adorable,” one fan said.

“Omg so cute,” another fan commented, followed by a string of heart emoji.

While her Mother’s Day post was sweet, Lauren has also been tantalizing her followers with plenty of spicy snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a sexy red bikini while hanging out in the pool. She straddled a flamingo pool floatie for the silly yet smoking hot snaps and showed off her fit physique.