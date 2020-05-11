Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Sculpted Legs In A Short Blue Romper

“The World’s Hottest Nurse” Lauren Drain thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sweet double Instagram update sharing two snaps for Mother’s Day. Lauren didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the picture was taken on a balcony outdoors with the sun shining down on Lauren and her daughter.
For the occasion, Lauren rocked what appeared to be a ruffled pale blue romper that showcased her sculpted physique to perfection. The romper was sleeveless, and featured ruffled straps and a scooped neckline that may have revealed a hint of cleavage, if Lauren’s hand wasn’t covering up that particular part of her body. The ruffles continued down the torso of the garment, and there was also a ruffle at the hem of both legs. Her toned legs were on full display in the look, and Lauren finished off the ensemble with a pair of caramel-colored lace-up boots.
Lauren held her daughter in her arms, and her baby girl was also wearing a blue romper with ruffled details. She finished her daughter’s ensemble with a bow headband and some printed sandals. Lauren’s blond locks were down in a casual style, and she pressed a kiss to her daughter’s head as she held her in one arm.
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY! Pic 1 or 2 ? I couldn’t decide! Wow! It’s only been a little over 4 months with my sweet little angel baby and it has felt like a lifetime of love and happiness! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas and future mamas! What an incredible blessing to be filled with so much love, pride, happiness and laughter. So far this little girl has taught me patience, happiness in simple things, a new love for my body, a new love for life through her eyes and a respect for all the women who we are all proud to call our Mothers. I think back to a time when I didn’t know if I wanted kids and had too much anxiety that motherhood would only bring me stress, a ruined body, bills and zap me of my own identity and happiness but oh how I would love to tell my former self how WRONG I WAS! I simply cannot imagine my life without my daughter and without one of the greatest loves on earth with her. Thank you for making me your Mommy, sweet angel. Mommy loves you forever and I hope you feel my pride and love for you every day. And thank you to Daddy @theiobot for the bouquet of flowers he picked from our yard along with the sweet card “written” from @ariaskyekagan ???????? My heart has never felt so full and life so complete until now. Wow I’ve turned into a super sappy cliche, now haven’t I? Going soft, losing my edginess but no regrets! Brb gonna go cry now. ????????❤️❤️❤️
In the second snap, Lauren gave her fans another look at her interactions with her daughter, a well as a view of her romper from behind. The garment left a large expanse of her toned back on display, and also accentuated her strong shoulders and arms. Lauren held her daughter up and gazed at her as the camera captured the sweet moment. Fans could also spot a gorgeous trellis with flowers creeping up it in her outdoor paradise.
Lauren paired the sweet snaps with a long, heartfelt caption about motherhood, and her fans absolutely loved both the caption and the pictures. The post racked up over 16,400 likes within just 21 hours, and also received 191 comments from her fans within the same time span.
“Based on those arms it doesn’t look like she’ll be “too heavy” any time soon,” one fan commented, complimenting her strong physique.
“Beautiful mamma, cute baby,” another follower added.
“Your outfit is absolutely adorable,” one fan said.
“Omg so cute,” another fan commented, followed by a string of heart emoji.
While her Mother’s Day post was sweet, Lauren has also been tantalizing her followers with plenty of spicy snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a sexy red bikini while hanging out in the pool. She straddled a flamingo pool floatie for the silly yet smoking hot snaps and showed off her fit physique.