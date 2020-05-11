Brennah Black Sizzles In Animal-Print Tank Top & Curve-Hugging Leather Skirt

Brennah Black took to Instagram this weekend to share another tantalizing photo that had her fans drooling. The sexy post was added to her feed on Mother’s Day.

The shot captured Brennah posed in profile in what appeared to be a photo studio. She geotagged the shot at “Meow” instead of revealing her actual location, and she seemed to be referencing her animal-print tank top. The model was the only object that was in focus, staring into the camera with a sultry gaze and partially open mouth. In her caption, she included a quote about light in the nighttime and also made sure to tag her photographer — Yaniv Katzav. Brennah flaunted her bombshell body in a hot set that did nothing but favors for her figure.

Her top was constructed of a sheer material that exposed her bra underneath. The nude-colored garment possessed an animal-print fabric with little black spots throughout the fabric. Its spaghetti straps secured tightly on her shoulder while exposing her trim arms for the camera. The piece also boasted a plunging low neckline that offered ample view of cleavage.

Brennah wore her top tucked into the skirt while showcasing her trim waist. The model pulled the tight leather skirt up near her navel, showing off a glimpse of her curvy booty. It possessed a red wine fabric, and the tight piece also helped accentuate her tiny midsection. Brennah decided not to add any accessories to her sexy look, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her fantastic figure.

She wore her long, blond locks with a sleek side part and long, loose beachy waves that spilled messily on her back and shoulder. Black also rocked a full application of glam that helped to bring out all of her bold and desirable features. The model appeared to wear defined brows that were a few shades darker than her hair, and she also seemingly lined her eyes with a subtle brown liner. It appeared as though Brennah also wore an application of blush and a glossy pink shade on her lips.

Fans have loved the hot update so far, and it’s garnered over 12,000 likes and 480-plus comments.

“My beautiful angle. Take care and stay safe. Your followers looooooovveeeee uuuuuuu my angel,” one fan commented.

“There are a bevy of hot women on IG right now, Brennah is the classy entrepreneur that is very sensual and elegant!” another Instagrammer raved.

“More beautiful than the Aurora Borealis!!!” one more added with a trio of red hearts.