Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In A White Bikini

Pamela Alexandra ended the weekend with a sizzling throwback pic shared to her Instagram page on Sunday evening. The curvaceous model uploaded a snap of her hanging out by a pool while rocking a white string bikini and a mesh cover-up.

In the snap, Pamela sat on her knees on a blue lounge chair that lined the edge of a large, curved pool filled with clear turquoise water. She looked to be the only person in the area as the many identical recliners surrounding the pool were all empty.

The busty babe showcased her sizeable breasts, which were hardly contained by the skimpy material of her swimsuit. She flashed plenty of cleavage and sideboob to her 3.7 million Instagram followers. Her panties were equally revealing, but Pamela’s sitting position allowed her to flaunt the voluptuous curve of her booty without revealing her private parts. Over the top of her bathing suit, she wore a white mesh cover-up, it stretched out over her chest and a separate piece wrapped around her thighs and rear end.

It did not look like Pamela was wearing any makeup, opting for a bare face look to display her natural beauty. She appeared to be struggling to see the camera in the blinding sunlight, so she shielded her eyes by lifting her hand above her face like a makeshift visor. Her nails looked long and manicured.

According to her caption, the image was taken in Bali and seemed to be shot outside of a hotel.

Pamela’s latest Instagram upload garnered almost 80,000 likes and over 1,200 comments from her many fans who were eager to praise her appearance. Dozens of her admirers commented to say she looked “beautiful,” a few even said she looked like a mermaid.

“I had a villa in Nusa Dua in Bali for 8 years! It’s a great place for a holiday You look so gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding a few emoji to their remark.

“Gosh dang your thighs are amazing,” gushed another user.

“Absolutely caught in your net beautiful mermaid of beauty essence,” raved a third devotee, emphasizing their point with a mermaid emoji.

“Mmm wow your an amazing catch in that net,” contributed a fourth commenter, trailing their compliment with several flame emoji.

Last week, the model dressed in a form-fitting bright orange dress that revealed her ample bosom and sported side cutouts to flash her waist and midriff. Her fans loved the sultry video, and it wound up earning more than 187,000 views.