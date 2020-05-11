Kindly Myers Teases Fans And Tugs Down Her Bikini Bottoms In Steamy Oceanside Snap

Kindly Myers gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a stunning new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Monday morning snap appeared to be a throwback from the model’s feature in Playboy Mexico, which was tagged in the caption of the steamy upload. In the image, Kindly stood directly in front of the camera with a beautiful view of the ocean and cotton candy-colored sky behind her. The breeze gently blew through her blond tresses as she gazed back at the lens with an alluring stare and tugged down her bikini bottoms in a teasing manner that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The move showcased even more of her toned legs and curvy hips, which were already well on display thanks to the garment’s daringly high-cut and revealing design.

Kindly also sported a matching black bikini top with a sexy, off-the-shoulder design that showcased her toned arms and bare decolletage. Its frilly neckline fell low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored. A lace-up detail fell right in the middle of its cups, adding an edgy element to the piece that flashed another tantalizing glimpse of her voluptuous assets. Fans were also treated to a look at her flat midsection and abs.

The bombshell added a dainty navel ring to her barely-there look, as well as a thin necklace with a cross pendant. Her platinum locks were gathered to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder, and she wore a full face of makeup to accentuate her striking features. The application appeared to include a pink lipstick, as well as a dusting of red blush and a thick coat of mascara that made the model’s piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans wasted no time in flooding the oceanside shot with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped nearly 5,000 times within its first hour of going live, and has racked up dozens of compliments as well.

“So stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kindly was “perfection.”

“Absolutely beautiful, love your swimsuit,” a third follower remarked.

“Great view made so much better with your beauty in it,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Fans did not have to scroll far through Kindly’s Instagram feed for another glimpse of her killer curves. She recently shared another sizzling snap that saw her flaunting her derriere in a minuscule red thong. The bootylicious snap also proved extremely popular, earning over 28,000 likes and 514 comments to date.