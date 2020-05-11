Andreane Chamberland Exposes Ample Cleavage In Nude Bikini & Thong

Andreane Chamberland set pulses racing when she recently took to Instagram. The model looked spectacular in a bikini set that left very little to the imagination and left her fans with an eyeful.

The French-Canadian model wore a nude-colored bikini set from the Ivy Swimwear brand. She captioned the multi-photo post by asking her fans whether they liked the first or second photo.

The 26-year old wore a string bikini with a double band supporting the bust. One of the elasticated white bands fit snugly beneath her breasts, while the second band stretched over her rib cage before clasping at her back. The bikini seemed to fit Andreane perfectly and she exposed her ample cleavage to her hordes of fans.

The model paired the string bikini with its matching thong. On either side of the tiny triangle at the front of the bikini bottoms were two small embellishments that drew the eye downward. Andreane also draped a crocheted throw behind her. She held the wrap behind her booty as she showed off her slim hips and thighs.

Andreane flaunted her flawless physique by showing off her flat stomach, minuscule waist, and toned arms. She wore a necklace with a crescent moon pendant around her neck, and also accessorized with a bangle on each arm. Andreane styled her shoulder-length ash-blond hair in a middle-path. She wore a straight blowout that made for an edgy, more sophisticated look.

Although Andreane asked her fans to let her know which photo they preferred, there was actually very little difference in the snaps. In the first pic, she angles her face downward, while the second photo has the model looking at the camera head-on.

In the background, Andreane’s bed beckoned invitingly. She made up her four-poster bed with white linen and a fur-covered pillow. She draped the bed with a string of lights and a cream dream catcher.

Andreane has a fast-growing fan base of over 513,000 people who love engaging with her. In just three hours, the post has already amassed more than 8,000 likes and 457 comments. While the majority of her fans simply posted heart, flame, or other emoji to show their appreciation, others raved about her beauty.

Two of Andreane’s fans thought that she rocked the look and that she looked stunning.

“Wow you look so beautiful,” said one.

“You look stunning no matter what you wear! ” a second Instagram user waxed lyrical.

Another follower tried a different tactic and sent her some well-wishes.

“Sending you extremely heartfelt thoughts and love, plus smiles to you in every way possible!” they said.