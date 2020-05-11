Ana Cheri Rocks Crop Top With Plunging Neckline & Skimpy Shorts

Ana Cheri kicked off the week with an Instagram update the featured her looking flirty and sexy. The model rocked a crop top with a pair of skimpy shorts.

Ana’s post consisted of two snapshots that captured her standing inside, presumably in her home. She leaned against a railing while she modeled the set.

Ana’s top was made of a flowy white fabric that had tiny polka dots all over it. The sleeves were long and had ruffled cuffs, giving the garment a feminine vibe. The top also had plunging neckline, which showed off plenty of Ana’s cleavage. It featured shirred seams along the bottoms, highlighting her slim midsection. She teamed the shirt with a tiny pair of pink shorts, which showed off her shapely thighs. She completed her look with a pair of lavender thigh-high socks.

Ana struck a sexy pose in the first picture, which captured her lifting one knee in seductive fashion while she gave the camera a sultry look. She leaned one elbow on the railing while holding her other hand near her neck. The pose accentuated her curvy hips.

In the second image, Ana played with her hair while she looked at the camera with a flirty expression on her face. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, showing off her slender waist and thighs. The pose also put her ample chest on display.

Ana’s hair was pulled up into a high ponytail with bangs and tendrils framing her face. Her makeup application looked to include foundation, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption, she wished her fans a great start to their week.

It seemed many of her 12.5 followers approved of the snap, as more than 54,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Some fans were also quick to let her know what they thought of the outfit.

“I wouldn’t mind staying in quarantine for the rest of my life with all this,” joked one admirer.

“You’re so beautiful and pretty,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Gorgeous through the whole Spring and Summer … flawless,” wrote a third follower.

“As long as you continue to be gracious and bless us with your pictures… I’m good!!!!!” a fourth fan quipped.

Last month, Ana gave her fans a nice look at her body in a little bikini while she soaked up the sun in her yard.