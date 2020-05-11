Blake Shelton Pouts In ‘Extra Weird’ Mother’s Day Photo With His Mom

'The Voice' coach shared a socially distanced photo with his mom and sister.

Blake Shelton may not be too happy about the social distancing rules put into place to prevent the spread of coronavirus amid the ongoing pandemic, but he’s proving that he’s still abiding by the guidelines anyway. The country superstar celebrated an “extra weird” Mother’s Day with his mom, Dorothy Shackleford, and his sister, Endy Shelton, on May 10.

The “Nobody But You” singer let fans in on his family celebration when he shared a hilarious photo on Twitter to celebrate the annual holiday. The snap showed him pouting while standing six feet away from his family members. Blake looked pretty sad and spread out his arms to give his mom a socially distanced hug.

Blake’s mom, who he sweetly referred to as “mama,” stood in the middle of her two children as she stretched out both of her arms either side of her body towards them.

Endy stood on the other side of Dorothy as she too held out her arms and mimicked Blake’s sad and pouty pose.

Happy extra weird Mother’s Day mama!!!!! We love you!!!! pic.twitter.com/6N3pnsavcx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 10, 2020

In the caption, Blake called their 2020 Mother’s Day celebration “extra weird” but was still sure to let his mom know how much he and Endy love her even though they couldn’t touch.

The Voice coach — who recently gave fans a peak inside his man cave at his Oklahoma ranch — kept up with his signature country style. He rocked a pair of blue jeans with a dark plaid shirt, while the snap appeared to show that Blake may get his fashion sense from his mama.

Dorothy wore a green khaki t-shirt with the word’s “God’s Country,” which is the title of one of Blake’s biggest hits, written across her chest in a bright orange font. She paired that with blue jeans and black sandals.

As for Endy, she rocked a flowy black-and-white kaftan with a pair of ripped jeans and dark sunglasses.

It’s thought the snap was taken somewhere in Oklahoma. Blake has been locked down with girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her three sons, who have been splitting time with the couple and their dad Gavin Rossdale, at his ranch in the Sooner State for the past several weeks.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on Blake’s Mother’s Day snap, replying to his tweet in their hundreds.

“Happy Mother’s Day to your beautiful mama. I’m glad that you finally get to see her,” one fan said with a red heart.

“Your Mama is pretty Blake and very young lookin!” another fan tweeted.

“I [feel] ya Blake no hugs has been the hardest thing through all of this!!!” a third person said.

The Twitter snap has been retweeted more than 443 times and has received over 14,800 times since the singer shared it to his account.