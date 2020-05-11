Jesy Nelson Wears Double Denim Ensemble With Cropped Vest & Louis Vuitton Headscarf

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself. The coronavirus pandemic may have put the singer’s career on hold, but it hasn’t stopped her from regularly treating fans to outfit pics.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” songstress stunned in a white crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She wrapped herself up in a loose-fitted denim shirt, which she left to hang off her arms. Nelson paired the ensemble with high-waisted denim jeans and wore the look with white heels. The 27-year-old accessorized herself with a necklace and showed off her belly button piercing. Nelson is known for switching up her hairstyle and sported dark shoulder-length hair. The singer wrapped a Louis Vuitton headscarf on top, which had their signature logo printed all over. For her makeup application, she appeared to have on lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara.

For her most recent upload, Nelson was captured by her wooden staircase next to a large green plant. She parted her legs and placed both hands to her jean pockets. The X Factor winner looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and made the pose look effortless.

For her caption, Nelson kept it simple and put “cool story bro.”

Even though she didn’t add a geotag to her upload, Nelson appears to be at home with her friend, Charlotte Driver, during the coronavirus pandemic. In a separate Instagram post, they took part in the accent challenge.

In the span of one day, her upload racked up more than 191,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“These photos keep getting better every day,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“YOU ARE SO PERFECT PLEASE,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“Who gave you the rights to be so god damn GORGEOUS,” remarked a third fan.

“You are so hot,” a fourth admirer commented.

Nelson is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Love Me Like You” hitmaker wowed fans in a low-cut multicolored plaid crop top. She paired the top with high-waisted light blue jeans and a black leather belt around her waist. Nelson sported long straight brunette hair and put a leather hat on top. She held onto the Visionary Honors award she had recently won for her documentary, Odd One Out, an award which was in the shape of a peace sign.