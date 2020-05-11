Jade Grobler Exposes Cleavage In Tiny, Mismatched Bikini

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 10, to share a racy snap with her avid admirers. The Australian model flaunted her hourglass figure in a mismatched two-piece swimsuit while lounging poolside.

In the sexy snap, Jade looked nothing short of gorgeous as she rocked a green bikini top with an intricate leaf print. The itty-bitty top boasted a deep neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The cups barely contained her voluptuous chest, and tiny straps went over her shoulders, emphasizing her toned arms.

The bright green bikini bottoms boasted a pair of tiny straps stretched over both of her curvy hips. The swimwear accentuated her tiny waist and lean thighs. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her flat tummy and abs. Though her bathing suit was mismatched, the colors complemented her tanned complexion.

Jade was photographed in an unknown resort-like area. She posed by the pool, slightly spreading her legs on a cushioned sunbed. She tilted her head to the side, with her left arm raised behind her hair. She looked straight into the camera and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the shot, the swimming pool and a lounge area could be seen.

The 21-year-old wore her long, blond hair down. It appeared to be wet, especially at the ends, as she seemingly took a morning swim, based on her caption. Despite having taken a dip in the pool, it was evident that she wore makeup. The application appeared to include sculpted eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and some pink color on her lips. As for her accessories, she sported a necklace with a turtle pendant and a black string bracelet.

Some followers were eager to know the brand of the swimwear. Unfortunately, Jade didn’t mention any details about her attire.

As of this writing, the latest upload has earned more than 21,200 likes and over 260 comments. Many of her social media fans wrote compliments and dropped emoji, with most of them telling her how sexy she looked in the picture. Others raved about her enviable physique.

“You look amazing in this pic. I wish I can meet you someday. The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” one of her fans commented.

“You are one gorgeous lady with beautiful eyes. You’re so sexy! Those curves are perfect,” another admirer gushed.

“You look really stunning. An angel sent from heaven,” wrote a third social media user.

“Is this level of beauty legal??!?” added a fourth Instagram follower.