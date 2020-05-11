Chantel Jeffries Rocks A Blue String Bikini In Retro-Filtered Instagram Clip

Chantel Jeffries made the most of a beautiful weekend by enjoying some time outside to soak up the sun. During the relaxing Sunday, the model and DJ also found time to record a short video for her 4.7 million Instagram followers, who have showered it with nothing but love since it went live to her feed.

The social media star stood directly in front of the camera with a cluster of green foliage behind her in the 13-second retro-filtered clip. It appeared to have been set to her upcoming single “Come Back To Me” that will be fully released on Wednesday of this week. Along with the sneak preview of the upbeat tune, the 27-year-old also delighted her fans with a look at her killer figure, which was clad in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Chantel sent pulses racing as she flaunted her impressive physique in the minuscule blue two-piece. The set included a halter-style top with thin strings that tied behind her neck and back. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the garment thanks to its tiny triangle cups and plunging neckline, leaving an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob well on display.

The matching bottoms of the set had a high-cut style that allowed Chantel to tease her fans with a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. She turned around about halfway through the video, revealing that her swimwear also boasted a dangerously cheeky style that exposed her curvy booty nearly in its entirety, as well as the small tattoo that fell just underneath her waist. The number’s waistband tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Chantel kept it simple for her day out in the sun, opting not to add any accessories to ensure that all eyes remained on her bodacious figure. She wore her honey-brown hair down in messy waves, and appeared to be going makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

The sexy video proved to be a hit with Chantel’s millions of fans, who have watched it over 725,000 times after just 15 hours of going live to Instagram. The upload has also been amassed nearly 270,000 likes in the short time span, and has been flooded with hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You look so so good,” one person wrote.

“Just perfect,” quipped another follower.

“You’re just too beautiful,” a third admirer remarked.

“Gorgeous body! Great work girl!” commented a fourth fan.

Chantel has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of sizzling bikini looks lately. In another recent snap, she showed off her assets in a bold, jaguar-print two-piece while posing with her adorable cat. Fans went wild for that post as well, awarding it over 3234,000 likes and 1,116 comments to date.