Adriana Lima Lies Back In A Tiny Leopard-Print String Bikini In Sizzling Photo

The former Victoria's Secret Angel sizzled in a seriously tiny two-piece.

Adriana Lima didn’t leave too much to the imagination over the weekend when she snapped a sizzling selfie in a tiny string bikini. The stunning former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who hung up her wings in 2018 after almost a decade working with the lingerie brand, seriously wowed her 12.5 million Instagram followers as she did some sunbathing in what appeared to be her back garden.

The snap, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, was posted to Adriana’s Instagram stories on May 9 and showed her catching some rays in the Florida sunshine.

As for her bikini look, Adriana proved she most definitely hasn’t lost her edge two years after leaving the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

The 38-year-old mom of two wowed in a leopard-print two-piece, which had a bright orange fade design in the center of the two triangular pieces of material. The top had turquoise material on the inside, which peaked through in the photo.

The skimpy top plunged very low to show off plenty of her tanned decolletage and also featured a very thin string that stretched underneath her chest and tied around her back and neck.

Adriana — who recently wowed fans in some very revealing Western wear in a series of snaps shared to her Instagram account earlier this year — kept things matching on her bottom half. Her skimpy bikini bottoms were the exact same animal-print and orange design, which sat very low underneath her bellybutton with equally thin strings tied into bows on her slim hips.

The star lied back on a piece of white wicker furniture and shot the camera a peace sign with her right hand. She shot the selfie over her left shoulder to give her fans a good look at her fit and toned body.

She wore a pair of dark sunglasses on her eyes, which she pulled down slightly to look directly at the lens. Adriana appeared to go makeup-free for the hot new bikini snap and had her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face.

The Brazilian supermodel crossed her long legs and showed off a pretty nasty, large red scratch on her right leg, which she alluded to in the caption but didn’t reveal how she got it. In front of her was a white wicker table with several champagne glasses on it.

The Daily Mail revealed that the lingerie model was celebrating Mother’s Day (which took place on May 10) a little earlier alongside Debbie Aquino-Padilla in Haulover Park in Miami, when she snapped the shot. The star is mom to two daughters, 10-year-old Valentina and 7-year-old Sienna with her former husband Marko Jarić.