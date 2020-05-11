Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Photo Of Her Four Children With Instagram

Kelly Clarkson shared a rare photo of her four children together on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day. The image, taken during the premiere of her film UglyDolls in April 2019, shows the talk show host pictured alongside children River, Remy, Savannah, and Seth. Kelly’s husband, Brandon Blackstock, is not seen in the picture.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host is all glammed up in the photo, snapped shortly after the family walked the red carpet for the film premiere.

Kelly is standing behind a yellow sofa, on which all four of her children are seated. On the left is Savannah, stunning in a short, sparkly dress. Next is River, wearing an adorable blue dress with multicolored bows upon it. Standing next to his sister is Remy. This adorable little man is wearing a short suit with a small print on it. Rounding out the image is handsome Seth, who wears a dark suit, dress shirt, and white designer sneakers on his feet.

Kelly is stunning in a hot pink Christian Siriano gown, an ode to the color of the character, Moxy, she voiced in the film. She paired the breathtaking gown with white triangle diamond earrings from Dena Kemp, reported the site Red Carpet Fashion Awards.

She shared her wishes for a great day for all mothers in her caption, noting that she was looking forward to some quiet time for herself that day. That could be difficult to navigate as she, Brandon, Seth, River, and Remy are holed up together in a cabin in Wyoming, where the family has been since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Savannah currently lives in Florida.

In the cabin, the family is in tight quarters, working together on schoolwork and scheduling playtime for the kids. Brandon and Kelly are working on their respective careers, including production on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Kelly’s remote coaching on this season of The Voice.

Fans loved the image of Kelly and her children and shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“I just want you to know I have been following you from the beginning. You are one of the best singers and I love that you are still the same person and haven’t changed,” remarked one follower.

“You have such a beautiful family,” said a second fan.

“Thank you Kelly!! Happy mamas day!! Thank you for being YOU!!” shared a third admirer of the singer and talk show host.