Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Variety Of Sexy Emerald Green Bikinis

In her latest Instagram post, blond bombshell Alexa Collins thrilled her 939,000 Instagram followers by sharing a series of snaps taken in different bikini styles, all in the same gorgeous emerald green hue. The swimsuits she wore were part of her collaboration collection with Poema Swim, and her toned physique was the perfect way to showcase the different looks.

Alexa posed in front of a plain white wall with nothing but a large green plant visible behind her, a simple backdrop for the stunning snaps. The first swimsuit she rocked had basic triangular cups that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin strings that tied around her neck to offer support. The bottoms were likewise simple, with sides that stretched over her hips to elongate her legs and a front that dipped low, showing off her toned stomach. Her long blond locks were pulled back in a sleek style.

In the second shot, Alexa showed off the back of a thong-style swimsuit. Her pert derriere was on full display, and the green hue of the bikini looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

The third snap featured a different bikini with a criss-cross detail on the chest. The triangular cups were given a more unique shape thanks to the unusual neckline, and the top featured a lace-up detail that drew even more attention to her ample assets. The swimsuit bottoms had a simple tie side, and the bows on Alexa’s hips highlighted her slim waist.

For the fourth snap, Alexa rocked a bikini top that featured more of a bandeau silhouette, although there was still plenty of cleavage on display. The sixth and final shot in the series showed off another unique top with a twist detail at the chest, which allowed her to flaunt some under boob as well as cleavage.

Alexa’s beauty look was simple in all the shots, and she appeared to have a nude gloss on her lips and an eye look that incorporated soft brown tones. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the bikini fashion show, and the post racked up over 3,100 likes within just 17 minutes. It also received 73 comments from her eager fans in the same brief time span.

“Really love the emerald color,” one fan commented.

“Flawless physique,” another follower added.

“Definitely one beautiful lady,” a third follower said, including a trio of rose emoji on either side of the comment.

“I think that you are absolutely gorgeous with a flawless body,” another commented.

Alexa loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of looks, from lingerie to summer dresses. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a mini dress with a low-cut neckline and flirty ruffled details for a brunch excursion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.