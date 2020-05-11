Hilde Osland Flaunts Fabulous Figure In Crop Top & Yoga Pants

Australian model Hilde Osland has a knack for looking good in just about everything she wears. While she is known by her Instagram followers for showing off her fabulous figure in all kinds of outfits ranging from skimpy bikinis to jeans, she can also rock a sporty look. On Monday, she shared a post the featured her looking spectacular in a crop top and a pair of yoga pants.

Hilde’s update consisted of five snapshots that saw her outside on a street. She gave her fans nice views of her body from all angles as she posed in the sunshine. In the caption, she wrote that she was enjoying a sunset walk.

For her late afternoon stroll, she looked relaxed. Her top was made of a sheer white fabric with an animal print. It had cap sleeves, and the hemline cut off just a couple of inches below her bustline. Her white workout bra was visible underneath, giving the look a sexy vibe. Her yoga pants were a teal color and formfitting, accentuating her feminine curves. They had white stripes on the thighs and a textured pattern on the calves. She completed her sporty look with a pair of pink trainers.

Three of the pictures captured Hilde from behind. One image saw the blond model as she looked at something off to the side. Another rear view caught all of Hilde’s body as she walked on the road. The last picture was a close-up snap of Hilde’s booty in the pants.

Two photos saw Hilde from the front as she showcased her pretty face and fit physique. One snap captured her from the top of her knees up as she smiled for the camera. The remaining picture captured her from a slight side angle as she flaunted her curvy hips and taut abs.

Hilde’s hair was pulled back into a ponytail with a colorful bandana. She appeared to be wearing an application of makeup that included skin-smoothing foundation, bronze eye shadow, a cast of mascara, and blush on her cheeks. She also looked to be wearing coral shade on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, a pendant necklace, and a bracelet.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 38,000 likes and over 600 comments within an hour of sharing it.

As usual, her fans raved over how stunning she looked in the snapshots.

“Too Breathtakingly Amazing,” gushed one admirer.

“What a view to wake up to,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“Always beautiful with a amazing poses,” commented a third follower.