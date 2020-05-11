Cast Of ‘The Office’ Held Surprise Reunion In Honor Of Two Lucky Fans’ Wedding

Actor John Krasinski took his online news-style program, Some Good News, to a new level by officiating the wedding of two superfans of his former show, The Office, and inviting cast members to serve as the wedding party.

Krasinski’s show featured not only the family and close friends of John and Susan, an engaged couple from Maryland, but also included a special long-distance dance number by the recurring members of The Office cast.

One of the show’s most recent guests, John, chose to propose to his fiancée, Susan, in the same way that The Office character Jim Halpert (Krasinski) proposed to Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), at a gas station.

“So, I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique,” John said. “‘The Office’ has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time. So, it just felt right.”

The giddy couple told Krasinski that when John proposed to Susan, John even cited The Office.

“Just like Jim, I can’t wait any longer.”

Krasinski offered to further be part of their unique love story and officiate the couple’s wedding, right then and there, via Zoom, and he even had the pair’s parents and close friends join their call.

In addition to the necessary elements of the ceremony, Krasinski arranged for singer Zac Brown to play music for the virtual walk down the aisle, and he and other cast members served as the wedding party in a surprise appearance from almost every recurring actor from the beloved show.

Steve Carell (Michael Scott), B.J. Novak (Ryan Howard), Mindy Kaling (Kelly Kapoor), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), Ed Helms (Andy Bernard), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Ellie Kemper (Erin Hannon), Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis Vance) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) all made an appearance at the surprise wedding.

Near the end of his show, Krasinski thanked the happy couple and said, “you’re not only good sports and a beautiful couple but you also represent all the other beautiful couples who are going through the exact same thing, so we here at ‘SGN’ are here for you and we’re here for them,” referencing those whose plans have been derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to previously featuring Carell and Krasinski talking about their time together on The Office, SGN has attempted to bring events to its 2.3 million subscribers that they might be missing while observing the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Thus far the good news broadcast has played host to a graduation, a potluck, and a prom, and also brought together the original cast of the Broadway musical Hamilton.