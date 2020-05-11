Allie Auton Flaunts Fabulous Abs In Lace Bra & Boyfriend-Fit Jeans

Allie Auton put on another sexy display for fans earlier today when she bared her abs for the camera. The Monday Instagram upload was the perfect treat for fans to jump-start their week.

The Australian beauty was seen posing outside in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. She did not share the specifics of her location, but she stood on the pavement with a white concrete wall at her back. It looked to be the perfect day, and the sun draped over the model’s figure while she looked into the camera with a slight smile. Allie tugged on the belt loop of her jeans and sizzled in a sexy outfit, which she told fans was from retailer Fashion Nova.

She opted for a bra on top, which was constructed of beautiful, black lace material. It boasted triangle cups that were scalloped around the edges and flaunted ample cleavage for the camera thanks to its daringly low cut. Meanwhile, the bottom appeared to have underwire that pushed Allie’s chest up even further, though her fans hardly seemed to mind. The piece also had thin straps that allowed for Allie’s trim arms to be seen.

The model wore a pair of boyfriend-fit jeans on her lower half. The waistband of the garment sat just below her navel, drawing attention to her tiny waist and ripped abs. The body of the jeans was baggy on her hips and thighs, and she wore them rolled up near her ankles. Allie added some height to her frame with a pair of strappy black heels that also gave a peek of her white pedicure.

She opted for a small amount on accessories, which included a taupe purse and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Allie styled her platinum blond locks with a middle part — showing some of her darker roots. She pulled her hair back in a messy bun and let a few loose pieces escape and frame her face. As for glam, she rocked a bold application that seemed to focus a lot of attention on her eyes. It looked like Allie wore a smoky shadow on the top of her eyelids as well as a few coats of mascara. She seemed to add a line of blush and highlighter while completing her look with a matte lipstick.

Fans have given the new shot their stamp of approval, and it’s garnered over 10,000 likes and 126 comments in a few hours.

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME,” one fan asked alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Omg stop it!!! Seeeee this is what I was talking about today!!!! She needs to put that body away! She’s putting us all to iso-shame!!! Lol,” a second follower added.

Many others dropped a line to rave over Allie’s sculpted abs.