Tahlia Skaines Is ‘All Smiles’ While Flaunting Her Incredible Figure In A Tiny Purple Bikini

Australian model Tahlia Skaines had an extra reason to smile this week, as some of the Covid-19 restrictions will slowly start being lifted in Australia as soon as next week. The star took to her Instagram yesterday to express her excitement about the news in a new post that likely has many of her fans smiling as well.

The blond beauty was “all smiles” in the new addition to her grid that added some serious heat to her page. She stood outside on the patio of a large building that appeared to be just feet away from the beach, which could be seen in the reflection of the glass door behind her. The camera was positioned directly in front of Tahlia, who was adjusting her ponytail as the image was snapped. Rather than staring back at the lens, however, she averted her gaze off into the distance — likely toward the beautiful ocean scene in front of her.

Most of Tahlia’s 522,000 Instagram followers were likely grinning as well after getting a glimpse of the photo, which saw the model showing off her incredible figure in a tiny purple bikini. The swimwear appeared to be from the model’s recent collaboration collection with VDM The Label, and did nothing but favors for her killer curves. It included an underwire-style top with thin straps and a low neckline that left on eyeful of cleavage well on display. The matching bottoms of the set covered up only what was necessary, allowing Tahlia to show off her toned legs as well. Its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and toned abs.

Tahlia went casual with her swimwear look, adding a pair of calf-high white socks and sneakers to give it a sporty vibe. She also added a simple amount of makeup to accentuate her striking features. The application appeared to include a dusting of tan eye shadow, mascara, and dark nude lipstick.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy snap proved to be a huge hit with Tahlia’s thousands of fans. It has racked up nearly 10,000 likes after just one day on the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments and compliments for the model’s stunning display.

“Sooo perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tahlia was “such a babe.”

“This color on you,” a third follower remarked, adding two purple heart emoji to emphasize her statement.

“Body goals,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Tahlia often gets her faans smiling by showing off her impressive bikini body on her page. Another recent upload included several throwback snaps of the model playing volleyball in a blue two-piece during one of her many trips to Bali. That post proved to be popular as well, amassing over 15,000 likes since going live.