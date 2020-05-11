Katie Price Wears Gemma Collins Meme Jumper & Pink Polka Dot Bottoms: ‘Bank Holiday Chills’

Last weekend was a Bank Holiday weekend for those who live in the UK. On Friday, former glamour model Katie Price took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by her loyal followers.

The British celebrity stunned in a long-sleeved white jumper that had a meme of Gemma Collins on the front. After the reality star went viral, Collins released her own collection with In The Style that consists of clothing with her most iconic quotes and photos.

Price paired the ensemble with pink bottoms that had white polka dots printed all over. She went barefoot for the occasion and sported her long dark hair down. Her locks appeared to be wet and were pushed over to one side. The 41-year-old painted both her finger and toenails a neon yellow color and showed off the tattoos on her hand and ankle. For her makeup application, she appeared to have on a glossy lip, black eyeliner, and mascara.

Price posted two photos within one upload where she was captured sitting on a sofa.

In the first shot, she was snapped with her feet crossed over on the chair. She raised one hand to her hair and touched her foot with the other. Price looked directly at the camera lens with a smile and had been caught in great lighting.

In the next slide, the former Loose Women panelist stretched one leg out and gazed over to her left. Price displayed her side profile which showed off her cheekbones.

For her caption, she expressed that she was chilling during the Bank Holiday weekend. She also tagged In The Style’s user and put the hashtag “ad,” letting fans know this post was an advertisement.

Even though Price didn’t leave her upload with a geotag, she previously admitted that she is self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Free to Love Again” songstress shared on her YouTube channel that she is spending her quarantine with her trainer Al, and 17-year-old son Harvey.

In the span of three days, her post racked up more than 17,600 likes and over 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Wow, you are looking gorgeous,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“I love your hair dark,” another devotee shared.

“You look so happy and relaxed,” remarked a third fan.

“You’re cool. So good to see you looking so well and beautiful… really makes me smile,” a fourth admirer commented.