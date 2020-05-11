Maren Morris Rocks A Crop Top And Holds New Baby For Sassy Mother’s Day Instagram Post

Country crooner and new mom Maren Morris thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sassy Mother’s Day snap in which she held her new baby in her arms while also taking a sip of a beverage out of a champagne flute. As the geotag indicates, the picture was taken in Nashville, Tennessee.

Maren posed in front of a gorgeous dining area surrounded by windows that flooded the space with natural light. The area had a banquette all around it with tufted white fabric, and the round table also featured a tray topped with a vase filled with flowers.

For the occasion, she got full glam in a one-shoulder black crop top that left her stomach exposed. She paired the simple yet sexy crop top with a pair of high-waisted white pants that skimmed over her legs without clinging too tightly.

Despite being indoors, Maren opted to accessorize with a pair of black sunglasses. She also added a thick gold chain necklace and a pair of hoop earrings. The sleeveless top also showcased some of the tattoos on her arm which held the champagne flute.

Maren cradled her baby in her arms as she posed for the snap. Her long brunette locks were slicked back in a sleek low bun with a clean center part, and though her sunglasses covered up most of her beauty look, she appeared to have added a nude hue to her lips for a more polished vibe.

Maren paired the sweet picture with a sassy caption for Mother’s Day, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 224,700 likes within just 18 hours, including a like from reality television show star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The post also received 1,598 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the cheeky snap.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Looks so good on you!” one fan commented, complimenting the new mom.

“You are glowing. That is a beautiful baby,” another follower added.

“Congratulations on your first Mother’s Day! I hope Ryan treats you like a Queen today! Much love from sunny LA!” one fan said.

“You are a true queen,” another fan commented, followed by a crown emoji and heart emoji.

While Maren seemed to be enjoying her first Mother’s Day at home with her family, she didn’t allow her pregnancy to prevent her from keeping her career going either. Back in March 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, she was taking the stage even when she was nine months along. The country star performed at the Houston Rodeo rocking a nude sequin jumpsuit with a massive baby bump shortly before her child was due.