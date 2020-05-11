Carrie Underwood’s Husband Shares Rare Photos Of Her & Their Sons For Mother’s Day

Mike Fisher shared some adorable rare family photos of the country singer and their two young sons.

Carrie Underwood‘s husband Mike Fisher treated fans to a rare photo of the country superstar with their youngest son to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10. The retired hockey star took to Instagram to share previously unseen family photos of Carrie and their boys as he celebrated the “Drinking Alone” singer and his own mom, Karen Fisher, on the holiday.

Mike’s upload was a set of four different photos with a sweet but seldom seen look at Carrie and their 1-year-old son Jacob together as the first shot. The adorable picture showed the twosome out in a field while the singer held on tight to the youngster as she turned her head to the left and gave the camera a smile.

The twosome only rarely share shots of their children on social media for privacy reasons and have shared just a small handful of photos of Carrie and Jacob together since they welcomed him into the world in January 2019.

The second shot in Mike’s super sweet upload showed Carrie — who recently gave fans a look at the Fisher family’s backyard hair cuts on her Instagram stories — in profile in front of a window while she held on to one of her children, thought to be now their 5-year-old son Isaiah, when he was a baby.

In the third photo, which was a more recent snap, Carrie played with Isaiah and Jacob while they sat on the sofa together. Little Jacob could be seen howling with laughter while the multiple Grammy award winner tickled him.

The fourth and final photo was of Mike and his mom Karen in the audience at the 2019 CMA Awards, which Carrie co-hosted alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, and showed the duo smiling together as he shot a selfie.

In the caption, Mike shared a few words which he thought best described Carrie and Karen. He opted for adjectives such as “beautiful,” “loving,” and “faithful.”

Mike’s sweet upload was clearly a big hit with fans. It’s received more than 71,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans, many of whom took the chance to wish Carrie and Karen a Happy Mother’s Day. Others noted how sweet the family photos were.

“My heart melted aww,” one person wrote.

“What beautiful pictures! Happy Mother’s Day to them!” a second person said.

“So beautiful! I hope you guys have a great day!” another commented.

The new family snaps follow a recent upload from Carrie which showed Mike down on the floor lifting up their boys (who had their faces obscured) in his arms as she gave fans a look at how they’ve been spending their time together in lockdown.