Tarsha Whitmore Slays In A White Mesh Bodysuit

Tarsha Whitmore kicked off the week with a sizzling new Instagram post that is proving hard to be ignored.

The Australian model shared the stunning photo to her page on Monday. She was captured sitting on top of a stool in the middle of a long, dark hallway. The camera’s flash appeared to be the only source of light in the image that created the perfect spotlight on Tarsha as she showed off her incredible physique in a revealing white bodysuit that left very little to the imagination.

Tarsha slayed in the sexy one-piece from I Am Gia that popped against her deep tan. The number was made of sheer mesh material and boasted long sleeves and a mock neckline. It clung tight to the model’s figure to highlight her killer curves while also accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist. She appeared to be going braless underneath the garment as well, giving the look even more of a seductive vibe. Its high-cut design took the look to the next level, leaving her lower half completely exposed. Its leg openings reached all the way up to the model’s waist, allowing her to show off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

The model completed her look with a pair of knee-high white leather boots. She did not appear to have added any jewelry, ensuring that all eyes remained on her killer curves. Her honey-brown tresses were styled in a voluminous top knot that sat high up on her head with two long curls falling out to frame her face. She also sported a full face of makeup to accentuate her striking features. The application appeared to include a red lip gloss, dark blush, and shimmering highlighter. Tarsha also seemed to have coated her lashes in black mascara, making her piercing brown eyes pop.

Fans were far from shy about showering Tarsha’s latest social media appearance with love. The steamy snap has racked up over 12,000 likes after three hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for the model as well.

“Wow you’re amazing babe,” one person wrote.

“Literally u are goals,” quipped another fan.

“So in love with this pic of you,” a third follower remarked.

“Such a stunner,” a fourth admirer commented.

Tarsha seems to impress her followers no matter what she is wearing. Another recent snap saw her going casual in a cropped white sweater and a pair of denim cutoff shorts. That look also fared well with her fans, who have awarded the post over 22,000 likes to date.