Devon Windsor Rocks A Bikini Alongside Her Look-Alike Mom

The Victoria's Secret model & her mom posed in their swimwear together.

Devon Windsor showed off her love for her mom Lisa Windsor in a sweet new photo shared to Instagram over the weekend in celebration of Mother’s Day. In the stunning snap, which was shared to the official Instagram account of her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, the Victoria’s Secret model posed in a bikini alongside her look-alike mom, who rocked a stylish one-piece.

The mother daughter photo, posted on May 10, showed the duo posing together somewhere very tropical as they showed off their tans.

Devon — who previously wowed her Instagram fans in a gold bikini — looked every inch the superstar as she flashed some skin in a green polka-dot bikini while she tilted her head to the right towards her mom. Her fun and colorful look featured an off-the-shoulder design in a ruched material with green and white spots.

It had a tie-up design that stretched vertically over her chest to show off a little more skin. The lingerie and swimwear model kept things matching with bottoms in the exact same print which sat below her bellybutton and highlighted her slim middle and impressive abs.

As for Lisa, she showed off her ageless beauty as she put her arm around her daughter while she wore her own polka dot swimwear look.

Lisa wowed in a swim design that wasn’t too dissimilar to her daughter’s. Instead of opting for a skimpy bikini, she wore a bathing suit in a navy blue color with the same ruched off the shoulder design at the top and similar spots, this time in light blue and white.

The gorgeous twosome both rocked similar hair for the shoot, sporting light blond locks. Both also kept things matchy matchy with similar dark sunglasses.

The account didn’t reveal exactly when or where the photo was taken in the caption, though Devon Windsor Swim did share a sweet Mother’s Day message for all the mothers.

The comments section of the photo was full of praise for the twosome, while both Lisa and Devon’s official accounts were tagged in the snap.

“Now we know where the angel gets her lovely looks from her lovely mom,” one fan commented.

Lisa also commented on the snap, simply sharing three lips emoji.

Devon often shows off her modeling skills in swim looks from her own brand both on the official Instagram account of her line and her own page.

One recent photo she shared to her own page earlier this month showed her and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae as got down on the sand during a trip to the beach while rocking sparkly, bedazzled bikinis.