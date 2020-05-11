Ryan Seacrest Fans Share Surprising Responses To Hair-Raising Question

The entertainment mogul asked his followers 'yes or no' to whether he should keep his longer locks.

Ryan Seacrest posed a question to fans on Instagram just prior to opening up the voting polls for the May 10 episode of American Idol. Should he keep his longer tresses? The entertainment mogul asked his followers if when the pandemic is over and he is able to get a haircut if he should allow his hair to remain in a longer fashion or make a return to his close-shorn look.

On Instagram, Ryan shared a pic where he looked directly into the camera in an area of his New York home, which is set up for the remote broadcast of the ABC reality competition series. He is wearing a black T-shirt and a slight smile. Ryan’s home production area is set up in a room with light-colored walls that are enhanced by a retro bright blue American Idol light up sign, causing them to appear to have a blue hue. In a previous share, he noted that his daily set up for Live with Kelly and Ryan is in his kitchen while the American Idol remote production cameras are set up in his living room.

Fans appeared to be in agreement that Ryan should indeed allow his hair to remain longer. Their comments appear to show that the American Idol host looks younger with longer hair and that it is a nice change from his usual, shorter hairstyle.

“Yes keep your hair longer. You look hot and much younger,” said one follower.

“Yes, You are rocking the long hair! Please don’t cut it. Looks great on you!” remarked a second fan.

“Absolutely keep the long hair! Keep growing it longer! You’ve had it short for a long time,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Yes you look more handsome these days!!” said a fourth fan.

Ryan was quite busy during the evening of Sunday, May 10. He hosted the second installment of the Disney Family Sing-Along followed by a new, live installment of American Idol.

Disney Family Sing-Along 2 featured some of the biggest entertainers in the world performing their own renditions of Disney movie music classics. These included Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey, Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Idina Menzel, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, and Shakira.

American Idol followed the special with a hybrid Disney and Mother’s Day-themed episode where Ryan and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie watched as America’s votes whittled down the pack of Season 18’s hopefuls from 11 to 7.