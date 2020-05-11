Abby Dowse Goes Full Bombshell In Sheer Red Lingerie And Thigh-Highs

Abby Dowse showcased her bombshell physique in a red hot ensemble in her latest Instagram share. The Australian model stunned her fans with the head-turning look on Monday morning.

The blond beauty was snapped sitting on her bed in the new addition to her Instagram grid. She leaned slightly back at the hips, propping herself up on her outstretched arms while gazing at the camera with a smoldering stare. The linens and pillows covering the bed were all white, as were the walls and furniture that filled the room, making Abby’s bronzed figure stand out even more — though it hardly seemed that her 2.2 million followers were focused on anything else.

Abby sent pulses racing in a set of sheer red lingerie from Lounge Underwear that did nothing but favors for her stunning curves. She rocked an underwire-style bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The number’s daringly low neckline left an eyeful of cleavage well on display, but that wasn’t the only element of the bra that pushed Instagram’s limits. Its nearly see-through cups made for quite a sight as well, causing the model to edit the photo with two red x’s over her chest so as not to violate the platform’s no-nudity policy.

The social media star also sported a pair of matching red panties that were outlined with the brand’s logo. The garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that gave her audience a tantalizing view of her sculpted thighs and curves. Meanwhile, its waistband sat just below her navel, drawing attention to Abby’s taut tummy and abs.

Abby completed her barely-there look with a pair of sheer red thigh-high stockings that featured a lace trim. She also added a stack of gold necklaces, including her signature cross pendant, which fell in the middle of her assets and gave her outfit the perfect amount of bling. Her platinum tresses fell messily over her shoulders, and she wore a simple makeup look to accentuate her features. The application appeared to include a nude lip gloss, tan eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara.

Fans did not hesitate to show the model’s latest steamy snap some love. It has racked up nearly 24,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Stunning! Love the red on you,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Abby was “the definition of perfect.”

“My goodness, you are so desirable. Wow. One of the hottest women on the planet,” a third admirer remarked.

“You have me speechless!” quipped a fourth fan.

Abby is hardly shy about flaunting her killer bod in revealing ensembles. In another recent upload, the model flashed her booty in bedazzled shorts and a black thong. That post proved to be a hit as well, earning more than 42,000 likes since going live.