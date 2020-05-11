Candice Swanepoel Reveals Her Tan In A Knitted Bikini

The lingerie model posed in a cheeky bikini.

Candice Swanepoel gave fans a good look at her tan in a recent social media upload as she posed in a hand-knitted bikini top and a pair of revealing green bottoms. The Victoria’s Secret Angel of more than 10 years wowed in her unique two-piece, which she proudly showed off in a photo shared to Instagram by her own swimwear line, called Tropic of C.

The sizzling snap, which was taken prior to the current pandemic, showed the mom of two as she posed with her back towards the camera while giving out a very sultry look over her shoulder with a coy smile.

Candice made sure all of her obvious hard work in the gym was on show as she revealed that her golden tan was all over her body. The 31-year-old rocked a pair of cheeky thong-style bikini bottoms that flashed her booty.

The bright green briefs were high-cut at the back and also high-waisted to show off her long legs and slim middle and had only a thin strap over her hips.

As for the mom of two’s bikini top, she kept things unique to show off a strapless look which was knitted by hand while she posed in front of a wooden banister that looked out over some foliage and the side of the wooden building she appeared to already be standing in.

The bikini top was made up of a green, yellow, red, white, and black geometric pattern.

Tropic of C confirmed in the caption that it was called the rasta superhero vibe top, which had been hand knitted by female artisans in Peru.

To show off her colorful bikini, Candice — who recently wowed in a skimpy bikini top and a pair of Daisy Duke-esque denim shorts — put her right hand up to her mouth while she gave the camera a sultry look with several metallic bangles stacked up on her wrist. She had her long blond hair down and a paisley print red bandana on her head.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section of the upload, which has been liked thousands of times, where they praised both the lingerie model and the bikini look.

“OMG LOVEEEE,” one person commented.

“Omg the bodyyyy yes,” a second Instagram user said.

A third comment simply read, “Gorgeous.”

Candice regularly takes on the role of both model and designer when it comes to her swimwear line.

In another photo shared to Tropic of C’s Instagram recently, the blond supermodel wowed in a skimpy strapless white bikini while she posed on her knees and got soaking wet in a large body of water by the beach.