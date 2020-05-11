Jerry Stiller Dead, Beloved ‘King Of Queens,’ ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Dies At 92

Jerry Stiller has died. The beloved actor and comedian passed away of natural causes at age 92, his son Ben Stiller announced on Twitter on Monday morning.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Stiller was best known for his comedy act with his late wife, Anne Meara, as well as his role as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens. The actor and comedian also logged a long list of movie roles including The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, Hairspray, Airport 1975, Freefall, and his son Ben’s Zoolander films.

He Started His Comedy Career With Anne Meara

Still met his future wife Anne Meara at a 1953 casting call, according to CNN. The Second City comedy troupe grads formed the iconic “Stiller & Meara” comedy team and were frequently featured on The Ed Sullivan Show in the 1960s.

The couple’s comedic chemistry was undeniable. In addition to comical radio ads for Blue Nun wine, the duo also appeared together on the 1970s sitcom Rhoda, where Meara was a semi-regular, and on several episodes of Archie Bunker’s Place. In the 1980s, the couple headlined the short-lived Stiller and Meara Show, and they reunited onscreen in the 2000s on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens, where their characters married on the show’s series finale in 2007.