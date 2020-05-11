Kelsea Ballerini Sunbathes In A Cheeky Black Bikini

The country singer flashed some skin in a two-piece as she sipped on a cocktail.

Kelsea Ballerini got pretty cheeky on Instagram over the weekend when she shared a sizzling new shot of herself in a black bikini. The stunning country music singer lied down on her front in her two-piece in a gorgeous selfie posted to social media on May 10 as she did a little sunbathing outside.

In the snap, Kelsea got down on the floor on top of a multi-colored patterned towel as she posed with her legs bent and her bare feet up in the air behind her.

The 26-year-old “Club” singer sipped on a drink with a metal straw while she snapped the selfie on her phone with her other hand. She posed in front of a large gray towel that appeared to have been draped over a banister.

As for her bikini, Kelsea proudly showed off her fit and toned body in an all-black number with a rainbow light flash above her.

The two-piece was made up of what appeared to be a crop-top style top that perfectly showcased her slim waist and toned arms.

As for her bottoms, they were matching in the same plain black color and sat pretty low on her hips to show off her legs and all-over tan. They were also quite high-cut along the back to give Kelsea’s more than 2 million followers a glimpse at her booty.

The singer — who recently wowed fans in a makeup-free video — kept things cool when it came to her accessories.

Kelsea had her long blond hair straight and down with a blue and white tie-dye bandana on her head. She also shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of vintage-esque sunglasses, which were shaped like hearts with reflective lenses and gold frames, and had a scrunchie on her wrist.

In the caption, Kelsea shared her rum cocktail recipe with fans which she revealed was a new “discovery.”

The bikini snap has received more than 116,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“Okay wow u look amazing how did u get that rainbow (and this drink sounds incredible),” one person commented.

“That sounds delicious. Like a mojito/daiquiri, and you look BEAUTIFUL,” another Instagram user commented with an eye heart emoji.

A third commented that Kelsea was “bod goals” with a kissing face.

But this isn’t the only time recently the “Miss Me More” singer has given her followers a peak at her bikini body recently.

It was just last month that the star slipped into a white bikini for another sunbathing session. That time, she laid flat on her back in her skimpy swimwear as she snapped the photo of her fit body with her right hand.