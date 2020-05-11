‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Tuesday: Hope Falls Apart As The Press Hounds Her As A ‘Homewrecker’

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, May 12 teases a classic episode that dates back to 27, 2012. Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) will have the press hounding her while Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will reminisce about what could have been, per TV Guide. Of course, all this takes place amid a spectacular fashion show.

Bill Spencer Plots To Ruin Hope

Hope and Liam are together and Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) disapproves. He thinks that Liam and Steffy should get back together and wants Hope to fall to pieces.

Bill knows that Hope is high-strung and at that point, she was abusing anti-anxiety medication so that she could sleep with Liam. After nearly drowning when she fell into a pool, she told Liam that she would go off the medication.

However, Bill knows that Hope is on edge. He arranges to have the press hound her in Aspen so that Liam can see that she’s not fit to be his wife. He ordered Oliver Jones (Zack Conroy) and Ramona (Lynnette Montero) to have the reporters stalk Hope.

Remember this #BoldandBeautiful shoot on location in Aspen?

Steffy & Liam Reminisce

Just a few days before coming to Aspen, Liam and Steffy will kiss passionately. Of course, this has Steffy wishing that they can get back together.

Steffy and Liam will reminisce about their time in Aspen. B&B fans know that they tied the knot there and that they have plenty of romantic memories attached to the place. However, Liam is in Aspen with Hope, and Steffy knows it. She just wishes that things could have turned out differently for them.

Steffy Notices The Press Hounding Hope

Oliver and Ramona follow their orders and make sure that the press follows Hope wherever she goes. She was hoping for some time away from the media after the scandal with Liam broke, but now it seems as if the situation is worse in Aspen than it was in L.A. After branding herself as innocent and telling the world that she was waiting for marriage, the press has now labeled her as a ‘home-wrecker’ and blame her for the disintegration of Steffy and Liam’s marriage.

Steffy notices that Hope is in distress and approaches Ramona. She tells her that they need to help Hope. When Ramona questions why Steffy would want to help Hope, she said that she didn’t want the press to drive Hope insane.

Fans will be treated to stunning shots of Aspen on location and re-live some of their favorite moments on this classic episode.