WWE Rumors: ‘Money In The Bank’ Could Have Been Former World Champion’s Final Appearance For Company

The men’s Ladder match at Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view featured a spot where Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio were thrown off the roof of WWE HQ by King Corbin. While a huge moment was expected due to the cinematic nature of the match, it could also have been WWE’s way of writing Mysterio off of television.

Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin took to Twitter after the event and stated that WWE may have used the match to kill off the Mysterio character. The veteran superstar’s future is uncertain at the time of this writing and he might be on the road out of WWE. Satin also noted that Black was chosen to fall as he could be in line for a character change.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Mysterio’s contract is reportedly set to expire in September. The former World Champion is believed to have brought forth contract talks with the company, suggesting that he’s interested in extending his stay, but it’s unknown if both parties are close to reaching an agreement.

It also remains to be seen if WWE is interested in retaining Mysterio’s services. The company has released several superstars and employees as a cost-cutting measure in recent weeks. With so much economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic at the moment, company officials might not be keen on negotiating new deals with superstars.

It’s unlikely that WWE will want to lose Mysterio. He’s still an active in-ring performer and a heavily featured member of the Monday Night Raw brand. However, the recent releases of Kurt Angle and Rusev proved that no superstar’s position is 100 percent safe right now.

The rumors pertaining to Mysterio leaving the company should also be taken with a pinch of salt. As noted by Sportskeeda, the former World Champion wants to have a match with his son Dominick before he hangs up his mask. Dominick is currently training to become a WWE superstar, and Mysterio leaving the company could interfere with their father-son plans.

Should Mysterio leave the company as the latest rumor suggests, however, he will have options to wrestle elsewhere. AEW officials have reportedly expressed an interest in bringing the celebrated veteran into the fold, warning WWE that another company would use him properly if the opportunity presents itself.

The upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw should provide more clarity on Mysterio’s future. If he appears on the show, it’s highly likely that the company still has plans for him moving forward.