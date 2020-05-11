‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Preview: Victor Vows To Crush Jack

The Young and the Restless preview for the week of May 11 teases episodes filled with the soap’s all-time greatest rivalries. Katherine and Jill, Victor and Jack, Nikki and Sharon, and Lily and Hilary duke it out in dramatic fashion.

On Monday, classic moments from June 30, 1998, will show that Jill’s (Jess Walton) search for the truth leads to an epic confrontation with Katherine (Jeanne Cooper), according to SheKnows Soaps. Jill desperately wants to know why Phillip left her, and Kay catches her in the attack. Things get crazy, and after some serious insults, these two end up in a physical altercation, and Jill threatens to take Katherine’s life.

Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) worries about Grace’s (Jennifer Gareis) influence on Nick (Joshua Morrow) after he gives Grace a promotion. Finally, Michael (Christian Le Blanc) is Diane’s lawyer, and he ends up causing a lot of trouble for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) by questioning the legitimacy of their quickie hospital wedding.

For Tuesday’s flashback, viewers will see an episode from October 1, 1993. In it, Victor leaves his foes stunned when he unexpectedly returns to Genoa City. Everyone thought he was dead, but instead, Victor had lived at Hope’s farm in Kansas. He chooses to return because Jack (Peter Bergman) is the head of Newman Enterprises, and Victor cannot have that. He invites critical people to a gathering of great significance at — where else? The Colonnade Room.

On Wednesday, viewers will see a somewhat newer storyline that originally aired on June 15, 2012. Nikki declares war on Sharon and calls her a tramp. Things get wild between these two as they engage in a physical altercation, and the authorities get involved, which leads to an awkward situation. Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick deal with a tragedy because Phyllis lost a pregnancy.

Thursday, in a storyline from June 21, 1999, Victor takes on Jack (Peter Bergman) and Brad (Don Diamont). Victor hopes to regain control of Newman Enterprises, and in doing so, he threatens to crush Jack during a violent outburst in the CEO office at Newman. Plus, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) finds herself caught in the middle as Brad wonders if she’s on the Abbott or Newman side in the fight. Finally, Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) prepare for parenthood, but they end up disappointed when Chris finds out she’s not pregnant.

Finally, on Friday, a flashback from May 22, 2014 airs. In the show, Lily (Christel Khalil) gives Hilary (Mishael Morgan) a rude awakening in the form of a pitcher of water as she sleeps. Lily is not pleased that Hilary and Neil (Kristoff St. John) are dating. Plus, Sharon struggles with the fact that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is in Genoa City as she and Nick remember Cassie (also Camryn Grimes). Finally, Nikki and Paul wonder how Ian Ward (Ray Wise) ended up mugged and beaten in an alley. Nikki begs Paul to listen to Ian’s story and decline to investigate further.