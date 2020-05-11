Doina Barbaneagra Sizzles In A Tiny Red Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Austria-based Moldovan model Doina Barbaneagra took to her Instagram account on Sunday and wowed her fans with a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, the 27-year-old model could be seen rocking a minuscule, triangular red bikini top that featured a plunging neckline and a thin strap across her chest, a look that enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of her cleavage. She teamed the bikini top with matching string bottoms that she pulled up high on her slender hips to showcase her sexy thighs and taut stomach.

In terms of her beauty looks, she kept it very simple and opted for minimal makeup. She wore her brunette tresses down, swept them to the left side, and cascaded them on her shoulders. She also had her manicured nails painted with a white polish.

To add a tinge of glam to her attire, she accessorized with a gold chain and a pendant that rested at the base of her throat, drawing viewers’ attention toward her décolletage.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place somewhere in Vienna, Austria. The snap was captured outdoors against the background of some houses. To strike a pose, Doina spread a white towel on a wooden pavement to sat atop it so that she could soak up the sun. She spread her legs slightly apart, tilted her head toward the left side, ran her fingers through her hair, flashed a soft smile, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Doina implied that she loves to sit under the sun. She also informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. The brand also sponsored the post.

Within nine hours of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the sexy picture has accrued more than 12,000 likes. What’s more, her most ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted about 150 messages to praise Doina’s hot body and her sensual sense of style.

“You are so f*cking hot and beautiful. I love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Your body is just perfect and you are gorgeous!” another user chimed in.

“I wouldn’t mind staying in quarantine for the rest of my life with these [pictures],” a third admirer remarked.

“I really like you and I want to meet you in person and tell you how beautiful you are,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “queen,” “dream girl,” and “let’s go out,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

A day ago, Doina posted another steamy snapshot of herself to tease her fans, one in which she was featured rocking a white lingerie set.