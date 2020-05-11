Lydia Farley Looks Stunning In Sexy Knit Crop Top And Jeans On Instagram

Barcelona-based American model Lydia Farley went online on Sunday and shared a new snap with her fans, one in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the snap, Lydia could be seen rocking a dark gray knit crop top, one that featured a low-cut neckline, long sleeves, and a criss-cross tie-up design on the midriff. The sexy ensemble allowed her to show off her taut stomach and sculpted abs. Lydia teamed the stylish top with a pair of high-waisted jeans to pull off a semi-casual look.

In keeping with her attire, the model opted for a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied some foundation that rendered her skin a flawless matte finish. She opted for a pink lipstick, possibly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, and chose a nude shade of eyeshadow. Apparently, she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses down, swept them to one side, and cascaded them over her back and shoulders. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

Lydia accessorized with a few rings, a pair of drop earrings in geometrical shape, and a sexy silver barbell in her belly button.

The photoshoot took place at Lydia’s house as she could be seen standing in her kitchen against the background of some dark gray cabinets. To strike a pose, she stood straight, slightly tilted her head, touched her left ear, and gazed at the camera.

Within nine hours of going live, and as of this writing, the picture has garnered more than 16,000 likes. That’s not all, but Lydia’s most ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted almost 350 messages to praise her hot figure and sense of style.

“Wow Lydia, you’re looking so hot and sexy. Love this pic,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh my god!! You are absolutely stunning. Seriously, what a sensual woman!” another user chimed in.

“You look relaxed and beautiful. I hope you are having a wonderful weekend,” a third follower shared his observation.

Additionally, a fourth admirer appreciated Lydia’s sense of style.

“I love your top. In fact, you always look superb in jeans.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “you’re a goddess,” “simply amazing,” and “everyone’s dream girl,” to express their admiration for her.

Lydia’s picture was also liked by many of her fellow models and influencers, including Robbie Jan and Maisha C.

A day ago, Lydia treated her followers with a sexy workout video in which she could be seen rocking a white sports bra and black leggings.