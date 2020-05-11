‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: A Huge Secret Is Revealed, Kristen Finds Sarah

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers suggest that it is going to be another crazy week in Salem.

According to the brand new promo video, fans can expect to see a high level of drama surrounding many fan favorite characters. The most stunning part of the preview centers around Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) and the tragic car accident that happened on Mother’s Day the year prior.

Fans will remember that Maggie was thought to cause the car crash that killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) as well as her daughter Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) baby when she drove drunk after relapsing on alcohol.

However, it seems that may not be the truth. The clip reveals that someone will turn up at the Salem police station to confess what really happened last Mother’s Day to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). The video then cuts to someone drugging Maggie, possibly using her unconscious body to blame her for the crash.

If Maggie is innocent of causing the accident that would clear up a lot of bad blood between her and her daughter, as well as her relationship with Adrienne’s husband, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and his son, Sonny (Freddie Smith).

In addition, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will come rushing to her mother Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) side to bring her some good news. Ciara will tell her mom that she and her boyfriend Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) are engaged. However, Hope doesn’t seem happy about the announcement.

In addition, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will finally catch up to Sarah in Paris. Kristen will walk right up to Sarah and confront her about kidnapping her daughter, Rachel.

Fans already know that Sarah and Eric (Greg Vaughan) believed the little girl to be their own child for an entire year after Xander (Paul Telfer) and Victor (John Aniston) switched the babies after birth in order to keep Sarah from the pain of losing her infant daughter.

When Sarah found out the truth she freaked out and skipped town with the child. Now, Kristen is on the warpath looking to get her daughter back and it is sure to be a wild confrontation when the two women finally meet up.

Days of Our Lives fans will see Kristen demand that Sarah hand over little Rachel Isabella peacefully, but Sarah has already gone to great lengths in order to keep the child away from Kristen. So, the two mothers could be looking at an ugly fight over the baby girl.