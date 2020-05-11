Jessika Gotti Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Black Shirt & Matching Bikini Bottoms

Jessika Gotti took to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to share another racy snap with her fans. The model showed some skin while revealing her sadness over her local pool being closed.

In the sexy pic, Jessika looked like a total smokeshow wearing a see-through black top. The garment boasted a netted material and long sleeves, which allowed fans to peek through at her bare chest underneath.

She also wore a pair of sheer, black bikini bottoms that clung tightly to her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized with a pair of small earrings.

Jessika sat on a bed made up with a gray blanket and had one knee bent. She placed one hand on her neck and the other rested behind her for balance as she puckered her lips and stared into the camera.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail high on top of her head. The straight strands rolled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with light pink lipstick.

Jessika’s 634,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the snap. The post has raked in more than 3,500 likes since its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section, leaving over 430 messages.

“Beauty in black, looking so sexy,” one follower stated.

“Wow what a great view beautiful,” another wrote.

“Jessika! Looking hotter than ever in this outfit. Love the black color on you with your light hair. Smoking hot!” a third comment read.

“There is my goddess….I bow to your beauty faithfully,” a fourth person gushed.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about showing off her fit figure in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessika most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she wore a strapless black bikini while eating a banana. Fans seemingly couldn’t get enough of that revealing post. To date, it’s reeled in more than 3,600 likes and over 360 comments.