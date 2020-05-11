Tina Louise Exposes Major Skin In See-Through White Lingerie On Instagram

Australian model Tina Louise took to her Instagram page on Sunday and wowed her 2.4 million fans with a very sexy, skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Tina — who rose to fame after appearing on the covers of famous magazines such as FHM, Maxim, and Zoo Weekly — could be seen rocking a see-through white bralette that boasted a push-up feature. As a result, she showed off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage to titillate her fans.

The see-through fabric of the garment also put Tina’s nipples on full display, however, in keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, she censored the picture using a photo-editing tool. Tina teamed the sexy bralette with matching high-waisted panties that perfectly accentuated her slender hips and drew viewers’ attention toward her sexy legs as well as her inked thigh. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

To infuse style and sexiness, Tina opted for a white blazer and completed her attire with a pair of neon-green, snakeskin print booties.

In terms of her beauty looks, she appeared to have sported a full face of makeup. It seemed as if she wore a dark brown shade of lipstick, dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for lined eyes, and apparently finished off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her cheek, almost covering her right eye.

To pose for the snap, Tina stood indoors, next to what appeared to be a fireplace. A chair and a table could also be seen in the background. She kept one of her hands on her stomach and placed the other one on the mantelpiece. She bent one of her knees to show off her perfect calves, parted her lips, and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, she tagged her photographer and also informed her fans through a tag that her sexy ensemble was from the online intimate wear retailer, Zhilyova Unique Lingerie.

Within 10 hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 21,000 likes. That’s not all, but her most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus messages to praise Tina for her sexiness.

“Good morning to you, Tina! Looking beautiful as always!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are incredibly hot, babe,” another user chimed in.

“DAMN! You look absolutely stunning in that outfit,” a third follower wrote, adding multiple fire emoji.

Apart from her fans and followers, many models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Erica Fett, Lily Ermak, and Jessica Cribbon.