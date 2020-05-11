Addison Rae Easterling Celebrates Her Mother With An Enormous Box Of Red Roses

Addison Rae Easterling celebrated her mother Sheri with a sweet Instagram post.

TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling celebrated her mother Sheri this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May, 10 with an enormous box of red roses and a sweet tribute post on Instagram. The 19-year-old is known for her dancing videos which at times include her 40-year-old mother.

The post included two photos of Addison and her mother together. In the first photo, she laid her head on her mother’s shoulder while they both smiled at the camera. The pair were dressed casually, Addison in a black hoodie and her mother in a grey one. The mother and daughter cuddled up on their living room couch in their family home in Los Angeles, California. They have been in quarantine together for over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In front of the pair on the coffee table was a very large box of bright red roses by the popular brand Venus Fleur. This brand often appears on social media and is known for its luxury flower arrangements that are supposed to stay fresh for an entire year.

In the second photo Addison included in the post, she and her mother wrapped their arms around one another while looking out at the beautiful California sunset. The pair stood atop a hill and were surrounded by flowers as they admired the lush landscape, a smile evident on the 19-year-olds face.

In Addison’s heartfelt caption, the social media sensation expressed her love for her mother while acknowledging that she doesn’t thank Sheri often enough for her care and guidance. She wished her a happy mother’s day while noting that she appreciates all aspects of their close mother-daughter relationship, including even the less than positive ones.

As Addison’s posts often do, the post got lots of attention on social media and racked in over 1 million likes in less than 24 hours. She boasts a whopping 15.7 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans took to the comment section to compliment her on the sweet post and wish Sheri a happy mother’s day.

“Awww i’m crying. I love you so much more and you make me so proud everyday!!!” Sheri responded, including a string of heart emojis.

“Best mom daughter combo out there,” one person commented.

“Hope your mom has the best day and hope u have the most wonderful day ever,” another fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not the first time that Sheri has appeared on her daughter’s Instagram page. Earlier this month the pair both showed off their bikini’s in another one of Addison’s photos.