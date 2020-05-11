China Reports Its First New Case Of COVID-19 In Over A Month

Wuhan, the city in China where the novel coronavirus pandemic is believed to have begun, reported on Sunday that they have a new case of COVID-19, The Hill reported. Prior to this case, the city hadn’t had any new symptomatic cases of novel coronavirus since April 3. The new patient is an 89-year-old man who was previously asymptomatic. He developed symptoms over the weekend. Reports from China claim that the man has been isolated since January. Apparently, his wife has also tested positive for the virus, but because she is not showing symptoms, she’s not being included in the official case count.

According to The Hill, the community the patient lives in previously had 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health experts have suggested that the patient contracted the virus from one of those 20 confirmed cases and that symptoms took a while to manifest. Since confirming his case, health officials have tested everyone in the community. They found five more asymptomatic cases as a result of this testing. Health officials stressed that small pockets of cases can pop up as people who have been exposed to asymptomatic carriers of the virus begin to develop symptoms.

Stringer / Getty Images

China is one of the countries that has experienced some success in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Forbes reported. However, now that the country is slowly reopening, they’re experiencing a rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a rise in positive tests for asymptomatic novel coronavirus.

Forbes reported that China’s National Health Commission announced they had confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus nationwide on Sunday. This is the largest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases the country has seen since April 28th.

Many public health officials and experts on viral infections have expressed worry about a second wave of infection when countries start reopening, according to Forbes. These experts have warned that loosening restrictions too early could lead to a spike in new infections. It’s too soon to know whether this is what’s happening in China.

Per Forbes, some countries have been developing plans for dealing with a potential second wave of infections. Germany, Italy, and France are among the countries working on the specifics of dealing with a second wave of infections.

The US is taking a different approach, Forbes noted. States have individually made the choice to reopen in spite of the fact that they haven’t met the criteria to reopen suggested by the Trump administration.

One expert, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, said of the US’s reopening, “We’re risking a backslide that will be intolerable.”